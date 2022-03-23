Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threats

Show organizers came under pressure in February when The Conservation Alliance and two dozen outdoor recreation companies — including Patagonia, REI and The North Face — threatened to boycott the event if it was moved back to Salt Lake City despite what they described as widespread industry objections.

Jeff Davis, group vice president for Emerald X, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the company hopes to convince skeptical participants to stick with the show and mount exhibits.

Emerald X consulted with hundreds of firms and exhibitors and considered multiple locations, including staying in Denver. An “overriding majority” of outdoor retailers wanted the event moved back to Utah, he said.

“We've talked to all the brands, and while we cannot speak for all the brands our tent is open,” Davis said. “We want as many participants as possible to contribute to what we believe is a positive change.”