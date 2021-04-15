Ousted Myanmar ambassador appeals for UK government help

He only spoke briefly to reporters and did not elaborate on what kind of help he wanted from the British government.

Britain Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said last week he condemned the “bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London.”

The British government has said it had been notified by Myanmar authorities that Kyaw Zwar Minn had been removed from his post. But it was not clear who has replaced the former ambassador as Myanmar's representative to the U.K.

Sky News reported last week that when asked whether he would return to his home country if Britain does not support him, the former envoy replied: “Do you want to see me get killed?”

More than 700 people in Myanmar have been killed in a brutal crackdown against pro-democracy protesters and others opposed to February’s coup.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kyaw Zwar Minn, gestures to the media outside his residence in London, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Myanmar ambassador who has criticized the military coup in his country is due to be evicted from the property after the embassy was taken over by diplomats loyal to the military regime last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Myanmar's former ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, speaks to the press outside his residence in north west London, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, who criticized the military coup in his country, was locked out of his London office by colleagues. Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was barred from entering the embassy last week by diplomats loyal to the military regime. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West