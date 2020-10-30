'Our heart breaks': South digs out from Zeta's wrath

“As far as you can see, going down the island, the power lines are cracked in half,” she said by phone Thursday after riding out the storm with family. She described torn-off roofs and scattered debris: “The middle of the island looks like a bomb was dropped.”

A man was electrocuted in New Orleans, and four people died in Alabama and Georgia when trees fell on homes, authorities said, including two people who were pinned to their bed. In Biloxi, Mississippi, a man drowned when he was trapped in rising seawater.

Officials repeatedly stressed that the risks were not over — pointing out that fatalities often come after a storm has passed, from things like breathing toxic generator fumes or being electrocuted by downed power lines.

Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy year, with more than a month left in the Atlantic hurricane season. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine that hit in 1916. And the coronavirus pandemic has only made things more difficult for evacuees.

“Our heart breaks because this has been a tough, tough year,” said Gov. Edwards, whose state has taken the brunt of the hurricanes.

Every storm is different, and with Zeta the biggest threat was its winds. The hurricane intensified quickly and was just shy of a major, Category 3 storm when it hit the Louisiana coast.

The howling gale toppled trees and knocked limbs off stately oaks in New Orleans, and in Mississippi the storm surge whipped up by the winds tossed a shrimping boat into a front yard.

Mayor Sheldon Day of Thomasville, Alabama, said hundreds of trees fell in roads and on homes, while some gas station canopies blew over.

“At one point, every major thoroughfare was blocked by trees,” Day said.

Many people were still assessing the damage.

Keith Forrest of Bridge City, Louisiana, was launching a boat with his nephew in Lafitte, Louisiana, on Thursday to try to get to his fishing camp.

“I got a phone call because the roof blew off one camp,” Forrest said.

With just a few days until the Nov. 3 election, there were concerns about whether the storm would impact voters’ ability to get to the polls.

Far fewer early voters showed up after the storm in Pascagoula, Mississippi, a court clerk said, and power failures in two Georgia counties disrupted voting. In Louisiana, getting power back to polling centers was a priority as was letting voters know quickly if there were any changes to locations come Tuesday.

In Georgia, a group of civil rights organizations asked the governor to extend early voting hours Friday.

In the remote area of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, commercial fisherman Acy Cooper said his boats survived the storm. But without electricity, he feared operations could be shut down as long as two weeks.

“Without no lights, none of the docks can work," he said. "Everything’s automated now — the scales and the conveyors.”

The heightened storm activity has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

And as bad as the 2020 hurricane season has been, it isn’t over. Forecasters said disturbed air off the northern coast of South America could become a tropical depression and head toward Nicaragua by early next week — a forecast not lost on Louisiana’s governor.

“Let’s not pray it on anybody else," Edwards said. "Let’s just pray it away from us.”

Amy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press contributors include Rebecca Santana in New Orleans, Ben Nadler in Atlanta, Stacey Plaisance in Marrero, Louisiana; Gerald Herbert in Lakeshore, Mississippi; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Skip Foreman in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Sophia Tulp and Desiree Mathurin in Atlanta.

A woman walks out of a house where the roof was torn away during Hurricane Zeta, as people begin the process of cleaning and rebuilding in Chauvin, La., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Handwritten warning signs are taped to garbage cans on a street blocked by a tree downed after the passage of Hurricane Zeta, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Decatur, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. Trees in several areas in and around Atlanta lay broken or resting on sagging power and communication lines, some of which snapped telephone poles. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

Terrebonne Parish solid waste crews remove marsh grass that washed across La. 56 in during Hurricane Zeta, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Cocodrie, La. Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for multiple deaths. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

A crab trap sits in the front yard of a raised house that lost its roof during Hurricane Zeta, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Cocodrie, La. Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for multiple deaths. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Terrebonne Parish solid waste crews remove marsh grass that washed across La. 56 in Cocodrie, La., during Hurricane Zeta, as residents slowly return to their homes and fishing camps to assess the damage on Thursday, October 29, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

A person casts their vote in the glow of a voting machine during early voting at the Dunwoody Library after Hurricane Zeta knocked out power in the surrounding areas on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Dunwoody, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson