Ottawa's police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada

Ottawa’s police board said 360 vehicles remained involved in the blockade in the city’s core, down from a high of roughly 4,000. A command center was set up so that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Ontario Provincial Police could assume command over the situation, apparently relegating Ottawa police to a secondary role.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said he believes authorities have reached a turning point: “I believe we now have the resources and partners to put a safe end to this occupation."

Meanwhile, trucks with horns blaring rolled out of the Alberta border town of Coutts, across from Montana, ending the siege that had disrupted trade for more than two weeks. Police earlier this week arrested 11 people at the site and seized guns and ammunition.

The end of the blockade there apparently left just one obstructed border crossing, at Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, according to authorities. And the Mounties said they were confident the protesters there soon would be leaving and gone by Wednesday.

Over the weekend, police broke the blockade at the busiest and most important crossing, the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, arresting dozens of demonstrators. The nearly week-long protest disrupted auto production in both countries, but it was returning to normal on Tuesday.

Authorities also said traffic was moving again at the Pacific Highway border crossing south of Vancouver, opposite Washington state. The Mounties said officers ordered demonstrators out late Monday, and several were arrested.

Protesters in the capital appeared to be more entrenched.

Erik Mueller, a truck driver who quit his job to join the blockade in Ottawa, called the emergency measures targeting the drivers “insane.”

“We are not backing off,” he said. “We have too much to lose.”

Wayne Narvey said he took a leap of faith a week ago and drove his 30-year-old motor home from New Brunswick through a snowstorm to get to the capital.

“They can take our bank accounts, they can freeze our assets, they can take the insurance off our vehicles,” he said. “They can play all the games they want. We’re not leaving.”

Canada’s Emergencies Act allows the government to ban the blockades and begin towing away trucks. The government also announced plans to freeze truckers’ bank accounts and suspend their licenses, and target crowd-funding sites that are supporting the blockades.

Under the emergency provisions, the government can also force tow trucks to remove rigs. Up to now, some towing companies have been reluctant to cooperate out of sympathy with the truckers or fear of violence.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province includes both Ottawa and Windsor, said: “Hopefully the police in the next few days, hopefully sooner, can move.”

Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act came amid growing frustration with government inaction and fears of violence.

The siege in Alberta, where guns were confiscated, showed that "you got a very small, hardened core driven by ideology,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said. “We have been fortunate thus far there has not been mass violence.”

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writers Ted Shaffrey and Wilson Ring in Ottawa, Ontario and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.

Caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his mask as he arrives at a news conference to announce the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says he has invoked the act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he describes as illegal. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair stand behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he announces the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says he has invoked the act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he describes as illegal. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair stand behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he announces the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Ottawa. Trudeau says he has invoked the Emergencies Act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he describes as illegal and not about peaceful protest. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption A white rose is secured under a bungee cord strapping a Canadian flag to the hood of a semi-trailer truck, on the 18th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang

Caption Wellington Street is lined with trucks once again after city officials negotiated to move some trucks towards Parliament and away from downtown residences, on the 18th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A protester yells "freedom" towards a person who attempted to stick a paper sign on a truck criticizing the so called "Freedom Convoy," a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, on its 18th day, in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang