Ottawa Senators to forfeit first-round pick for role team played in invalidated trade, NHL says

The Ottawa Senators must forfeit a first-round pick for the role the team played in a trade being invalidated last year, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The Senators traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to Vegas in July 2021 and failed to supply the Golden Knights with the player's 10-team no-trade list. Vegas attempted to send Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks in March 2022 before the move was nixed by NHL Central Registry because he had not waived his no-trade clause.

Dadonov remained with Vegas for the rest of that season before being traded to Montreal in June 2022. He now plays for Dallas after the Canadiens traded him to the Stars in February.

Ottawa will give up its first-round pick in either 2024, 2025 or 2026 and has until 24 hours after the draft lottery each of the next two years to decide.

