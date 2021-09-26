OT interception lifts No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20

This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team. The Huskers haven't beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.

Adrian Martinez was 24 of 34 for 248 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: There were too many unforced errors by the Huskers. Nebraska committed four false start penalties in the first half, and Martinez fumbled the ball away in the second half.

Michigan State: After squandering scoring opportunities in the first half, the Spartans couldn’t create enough chances after halftime. But there were just enough heroics in the end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Losses by No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Wisconsin mean Michigan State should move up. The fan base would love a jump over rival Michigan, as the No. 19 Wolverines struggled in a 20-13 win against Rutgers.

STARTER LOST

Michigan State defensive end Drew Beesley left the game in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. He returned to the sideline in a walking boot.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Northwestern on Oct. 2.

Michigan State: Hosts Western Kentucky on Oct. 2.

