Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25. The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” the spokesperson said.