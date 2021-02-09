Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective' and ‘MLK/FBI'

Romania’s “Collective” is also one of the 15 films shortlisted for international feature, as are France’s “Two of Us,” Denmark’s “Another Round,” Mexico’s “I’m No Longer Here,” Chile’s “The Mole Agent,” Hong Kong’s “Better Days,” Iran’s “Sun Children” and Guatemala’s “La Llorona.” A record 93 countries submitted for consideration. The Korean American film “Minari," which was controversially nominated for a foreign language Golden Globe, was not eligible in the same category for the Oscars.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross could find themselves double nominees, as both “Soul” and “Mank” were shortlisted for original score. Others include Ludwig Göransson for “Tenet,” Emile Mosseri for “Minari” and James Newton Howard for “News of the World.”

Original songs that made the shortlist in addition to “Wuhan Flu” include Janelle Monáe's “Turntables,” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Leslie Odom, Jr.'s “Speak Now,” from “One Night in Miami...," John Legend's “Never Break,” from “Giving Voice” and H.E.R.'s “Fight for You,” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Justin Timberlake's “Just Sing,” from “Trolls World Tour” did not make the cut.

Winners will be announced at the 93rd Oscars on Sunday, April 25, which will be telecast live on ABC.

This image released by A24 shows, from left, Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from "Minari." (Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP) Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson Credit: Josh Ethan Johnson

This image released by Shudder shows Maria Mercedes Coroy in a scene from "La Llorona." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best foreign language film. (Shudder via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 the film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture musical or comedy. Cohen was also nominated for best actor in a motion picture musical/comedy. (Amazon Studios via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited