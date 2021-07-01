Oscars invite Steven Yeun, Issa Rae, others to join Academy

Other acting invitees include Carrie Coon (“The Nest”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami...”), Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians), Clea DuVall (“Zodiac”), Hugh Bonneville (“Paddington 2”), Stephen Root (“Office Space”), Eiza González (“Baby Driver”) and Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods”).

Among the directors invited are Lizzie Borden (“Born in Flames”), George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Janizca Bravo (“Zola”), Shaka King (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”), Cathy Yan (“Birds of Prey”), Craig Brewer (“Hustle & Flow”) and Jonathan Glazer (“Under the Skin”).

Diversity and inclusion continue to be a main priority for the film academy and, in addition to the relatively large numbers of women and underrepresented groups invited, it's also a very international class. Over half of the invitees are from countries other than the United States.

The number of invitees also dropped steeply this year in an effort to, “steady future growth.” In the past few years the organization had invited classes of around 800 new members or more annually to help quickly diversify its ranks following the #OscarsSoWhite criticisms. With this new class, the Academy said its total membership is now 33% women and 19% underrepresented groups.

The Academy has said it remains committed to broadening its own lens over the next few years.