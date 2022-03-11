Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters

Travolta may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars eight years ago. (He got the chance to redeem himself on the broadcast the next year.)

Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will also present awards at the show. They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner and other winners from last year Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung, who are all expected to grace the stage at the Dolby Theater for the show.