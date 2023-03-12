X
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The 95th Academy Awards are here

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country.

OSCARS PREDICTIONS

AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are pros at the predictions game — but the unexpected can always happen. Last year, Coyle edged out Bahr in predicting the eventual wins. We'll see who wins tonight, but until then: Read their predictions and check out the interactive Oscar ballot at the end.

For more Oscars coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

