Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

No injuries were reported after the crash, which prompted the closure of the right lane of northbound I-294 for more than an hour, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer brand, which has several Wienermobiles, told the Chicago Sun-Times it's "grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries."

Video from the crash scene shows that the yellow and orange Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck with apparent damage visible on part of the vehicle's hot dog shape.