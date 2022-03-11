Osaka outlasts Stephens in 3 sets in return to Indian Wells

"Usually when I walk around, people are like ‘win the tournament, I have tickets to the final’ kind of thing,” Osaka said. “And, actually people were just saying, ‘I hope you have fun.’ I know that’s not the biggest difference, but it really meant a lot to me.”

Osaka has said she has faced bouts of depression since winning the U.S. Open in 2018. She withdrew from the French Open last year to preserve her mental health.

Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, lost for the first time in three career meetings with Osaka. The American's ranking has dropped to 38th, although she was coming off a win in the tournament at Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.

Other first-round winners were Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, Daria Saville and Tereza Martincova.

In men's first-round matches, Americans Mackenzie McDonald, Jenson Brooksby and Jack Sock won. McDonald beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (11), 7-5, Brooksby topped Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4 and Sock took down Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 6-1.

