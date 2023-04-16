Ortiz reflects on speech given after Boston Marathon bombing

Ortiz and many of his 2013 World Series champion teammates were honored Sunday in Boston before the Red Sox played the Los Angeles Angels. He'll also be the grand marshal for this year's marathon, which will be run Monday morning.

Ten years ago, two bombs detonated near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring nearly 300. Five days later, the Red Sox played a home game, at Fenway, where Ortiz stood in front of the pitcher’s mound and said: “This is our (expletive) city. And nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong.”