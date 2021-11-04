Orthodox patriarch 'recovering well' in New York hospital

Dangas said the patriarch would probably stay at Mount Sinai overnight again but should be able to return home soon. He will be prescribed medication and receive recommendations on lifestyle modifications, cholesterol intake and other health monitoring.

Bartholomew's trip included a visit with President Joe Biden, meetings with Orthodox and other faith groups and a ceremonial blessing at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine near the World Trade Center, which is replacing a church that was destroyed on 9/11.

As patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope. He does oversee Greek Orthodox and some other jurisdictions, although large portions of the Eastern Orthodox world are self-governing under their own patriarchs.

