Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returns after being helped off with left knee injury against Cavs

The Magic said Suggs sustained a left knee strain. They initially said his return was questionable, but he was back on the floor in the third quarter with a sleeve on his leg.

The third-year guard went down after making contact with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was fouled on the play. Suggs immediately grabbed his leg as his teammates gathered around him.

Orlando's entire bench came onto the floor to check on Suggs, who averaged 12.6 points and 2.7 assists in 75 games this season.

In Game 1, Suggs scored 13 points on 4 of 16 shooting and had four assists in a 97-83 loss.

Markelle Fultz replaced Suggs, who is Orlando's top defensive guard.

Suggs was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021 after starring at Gonzaga.

