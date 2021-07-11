Orlando Magic finalize hiring of new coach Jamahl Mosley

Mosley will oversee a rebuilding project in Orlando. The Magic finished 21-51 this season, trading away Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier during the season to acquire young players and draft picks, and they hold two of the top eight picks in this year’s draft.

Mosley’s hiring gives the NBA 11 Black coaches out of 28 filled jobs right now, with Washington and New Orleans still vacant. Orlando is one of nine teams that has changed or will change coaches since the start of the 2020-21 season.

He also is the fifth Black coach to be hired in recent weeks, joining Boston’s Ime Udoka, Portland’s Chauncey Billups, Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Atlanta’s Nate McMillan — who was promoted from his role as the Hawks’ interim coach.

The Magic said they plan to introduce Mosley formally on Monday.

