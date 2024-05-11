Orioles owner takes a turn in the Camden Yards 'Splash Zone' -- and the team quickly scores twice

By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — New Orioles owner David Rubenstein turned out to be quite a rally starter at Camden Yards.

Rubenstein made a guest appearance Friday night in the “Splash Zone” in left field, where fans are sprayed with a hose in celebration after big plays. Rubenstein was put in charge of the spraying in the bottom of the second inning against Arizona, and the Orioles immediately scored two runs.

Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander hit singles, and one out later Jordan Westburg doubled home a run. An RBI groundout by Cedric Mullins made it 2-0.

That all led to plenty of spraying — on what was already a drizzly night in Baltimore.

Rubenstein's group took over the Orioles at the beginning of this season.

