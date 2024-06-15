Orioles' Kyle Bradish goes back on the injured list with more elbow problems

“It's difficult,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It's part of the game. We've had our share so far this year, and we had to rely on our depth.”

Even after Friday's 5-3 loss in 11 innings, the Orioles are 21 games over .500. That's despite losing starters John Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries. Dean Kremer is on the IL with a triceps strain.

Baltimore also is without closer Félix Bautista because of Tommy John surgery, and left-hander Danny Coulombe recently went on the IL with left elbow inflammation.

“We got real fortunate the last couple years. This year, we've had our share to far,” Hyde said. “It's part of the game. A lot of teams are dealing with it.”

Now Bradish, Baltimore's Game 1 starter in last year's postseason, is unavailable at least for the near future after going 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in eight starts. He left after five innings and 74 pitches Friday.

Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez top the Baltimore rotation along with Bradish. The Orioles have been able to withstand the injuries because of the performances of Cole Irvin (6-3, 3.03) and Albert Suárez (3-0, 1.61). Rookie Cade Povich also has shown promise in his first two starts.

The Orioles are wrapping up a stretch of 17 games in 17 days. They have an off day Monday before heading to New York for a big series against the AL East-leading Yankees. That's their only scheduled off day in June.

Bradish's injury likely rules out the possibility of a six-man rotation, at least until Kremer returns.

“We'll see what happens when Dean comes back, but right now we've got five,” Hyde said. “I have no idea when Dean's going to be here, and we've got three guys lined up for the Yankees and we'll go from there.”

___

