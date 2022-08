Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox 15-10

Nick Vespi (5-0), the third of six Orioles pitchers, got the win, allowing one run in one inning.

Santander's two-run shot to right in the third was his career-high 21st homer. He finished 3-for-5, adding a two-run double in the fifth.

Crawford allowed nine runs and 11 hits — both career highs — over 3 2/3 innings.

Boston scored five times in the fifth against reliever Keegan Akin on an RBI single by Eric Hosmer, a three-run double by Tommy Pham and another single by Alex Verdugo. All the runs were unearned because of errors by second baseman Rougned Odor and catcher Rutschman.

The Orioles rebuilt their lead in the bottom half against Ryan Brasier. Urías homered to straightaway center. Mountcastle and Austin Hays followed Santander's double with RBI two-baggers of their own.

EJECTIONS

​​Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was ejected in the fourth inning after throwing his bat and arguing a called third strike. Manager Alex Cora was thrown out moments later during an animated argument with home plate umpire Todd Tichenor.

MOVES

Red Sox: ​​Josh Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Orioles: OF Kyle Stowers’ contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. He started in right field, batted fifth and went 2 for 5. ... INF Richie Martin and LHP Vespi were also recalled from Norfolk. ... RHP Logan Gillaspie was optioned to Norfolk. ... INF Terrin Vavra was placed on paternity leave. ... OF Brett Phillips was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Matt Strahm (left wrist contusion) was activated from the 15-day injured list. ... LHP James Paxton has a lat strain and will undergo an MRI on Saturday. ... Pham left the game in the fifth with low back tightness.

UP NEXT​​

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (7-1, 2.44 ERA) was reinstated from the IL on Sunday and threw seven scoreless innings with a season-high nine strikeouts against the Yankees that night.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.38) has allowed nine runs over 7 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts in his two starts against Boston.

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschmann watches his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Hirkazu Sawamura pauses after giving up a two-run home run to the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Home plate umpire Todd Tichenor, center, throws out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, who argued a called third strike duirng the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, right, was also ejected. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Orioles' Kyle Stowers, left, is safe at the plate as Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire loses the ball during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Mateo missed stepping on first, and went back to touch the base. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo, left, is embraced by Ramon Urias after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)