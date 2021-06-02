Orioles end 14-game skid, Mullins keys 7-4 win over Twins

Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo hit solo homers for Minnesota. Michael Pineda (3-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in three innings.

Mullins led off the Baltimore first with a triple and scored on Trey Mancini's single. After Garlick's homer, Mancini drove in Mullins again with another single in the third. Freddy Galvis added an RBI single, DJ Stewart drove in a run with a groundout, and Ryan Mountcastle hit a run-scoring double to make it 5-1.

Severino's homer came in the fourth and Franco's in the sixth. The Twins had the bases loaded after Kirilloff's RBI single made it 7-3 in the seventh, but Polanco hit a routine grounder to end that threat.

Astudillo went deep in the eighth to pull the Twins within three.

This was Baltimore's longest losing streak since the Orioles started 0-21 in 1988.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: C Mitch Garver left in the first inning with a groin contusion after a foul tip.

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey (left oblique) pitched 1 2/3 innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Minnesota sends RHP Randy Dobnak (1-4) to the mound Wednesday night against Baltimore's Matt Harvey (3-6). Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Harvey — pitching on three days of rest — will probably go an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen.

