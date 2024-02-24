Orioles' Corbin Burnes looks sharp in first game appearance with his new team

The Orioles acquired Burnes last month in a trade that sent left-hander DL Hall, infielder Joey Ortiz and a 2024 competitive balance pick to the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Today was just getting the feet wet, getting out there on the mound, feel the adrenaline going again in a game situation and then get to work with (Orioles catcher) Adley (Rutschman) a little bit,” Burnes said.

Burnes, 29, went 45-27 with a 3.26 ERA in six seasons with the Brewers. He went 10-8 last year with a 3.39 ERA, which marked the first time since 2019 that he posted an ERA above 3.00.

He has recorded at least 200 strikeouts each of the last three seasons, including an NL-leading 243 in 2022.

The Brewers traded Burnes because of the likelihood they wouldn’t be able to keep him beyond this season. The three-time All-Star is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

ANDERSON EAGER TO BOUNCE BACK

Tim Anderson is hoping his return to health and a fresh start with a new team can help him bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season.

The Miami Marlins finalized their one-year, $5 million deal with the former Chicago White Sox shortstop on Saturday.

Anderson, a two-time All-Star and 2019 AL batting champion, had hit over .300 in four consecutive seasons before batting just .245 last year. Anderson said dealing with a sprained medial collateral ligament took a toll on him.

“I had nothing to hit up against,” Anderson said. “That led to a lot of ground balls. No excuses. I kept working. I feel good today. I feel healthy. I’m ready to go and I’m excited.”

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker believes those 2023 struggles should give Anderson even more incentive this year.

“I’ve said it before, anybody that’s motivated is dangerous at this level,” Schumacher said. “I’m not sure there’s many guys more motivated than that kid.”

PICKING UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF

After homering at a record rate last year, the Atlanta Braves opened their preseason schedule by going deep again.

Michael Harris led off the first inning of the Braves’ Grapefruit League opener and homered on the first pitch he saw from Tampa Bay’s Nathan Wiles. The Braves went on to win 6-5.

The Braves homered 307 times during the regular season last year to tie the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the single-season team record.

MAYZA’S PUNISHMENT

Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza’s fantasy football misfortune during the offseason led to a bit of embarrassment for him during the Blue Jays’ game Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The left-hander served as bat boy for the game while wearing a jersey that had "4-10" as his number as a punishment for his fantasy football failures. Mayza's fantasy team went 4-10.

REDS SIGN FORD, KEMP TO MINOR LEAGUE DEALS

The Cincinnati Reds have given minor league contracts to infielder Mike Ford and utilityman Tony Kemp.

Ford, 31, batted .228 with a .323 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 34 RBIs in 83 games with the Seattle Mariners last season. Kemp, 32, hit .209 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 15 steals in 124 games with the Oakland Athletics.

METS’ FUJINAMI LEAVES CAMP

New York Mets right-hander Shintaro Fujinami has left camp temporarily to return home to Japan to deal with a personal matter.

Fujinami, who turns 30 on April 12, went a combined 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in 64 appearances with the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles last season. Those 64 appearances included seven starts. He struck out 83 and walked 45 in 79 innings.

The Mets got some good news Saturday with the performance of left-hander Nate Lavender, who struck out the side in the eighth inning of a 10-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Lavender had a combined 86 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings with the Mets’ Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse affiliates last season.

PADRES WELCOME PROFAR, PERALTA

Utilityman Jurickson Profar and left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta got to San Diego's camp Saturday after visa issues had delayed their arrivals.

Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters that Profar is ready to go. Shildt added Peralta will be brought along more slowly but should be available for the start of the season.

Profar, 30, signed a one-year deal worth $1 million earlier this month after batting .242 with a .321 on-base percentage, nine homers and 46 RBIs in 125 combined games with the Colorado Rockies and Padres last season.

Peralta, 32, joined the Padres on a four-year, $16.5 million deal after going 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA in 63 relief appearances for the New York Yankees last season.

TIGERS' KEITH SHOWS EARLY PROMISE

Detroit second baseman Colt Keith had a two-run double and struck out twice in three at-bats in his first spring training game after the Tigers made an unusual bet on the 22-year-old last month.

Keith has no major league experience but signed a six-year contract that guarantees him $28,642,500 million.

In his third trip to the plate, Keith lined an opposite-field double to left that drove in a pair off New York righty Clayton Beeter on a 3-2 pitch.

His deal includes three team options that could make it worth $64 million over nine seasons, and there are escalators that could increase the value to $82 million over nine years.

Keith hit .325 with 14 homers and 50 RBIs in 59 games last year for Double-A Erie, then was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on June 26 and batted .287 with 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 67 games.

AP freelance writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report.

