Orioles beat skidding Angels 9-5 for 8th straight win

Monte Harrison and Max Stassi homered for the sinking Angels, who now sit a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 38-49 after a 1-8 swing that began in Houston and Miami.

Austin Voth (1-1) pitched five innings to earn his first victory with the Orioles since being claimed off waivers from Washington on June 7.

Harrison gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the third with his second career homer, a two-run drive to right. After celebrating his first long ball since August 2020 with the Marlins, he had to wait through a video replay because the Orioles questioned whether he actually touched first base.

LA starter José Suarez (1-3) retired his first 10 batters before walking two and hitting another in the fourth. The lefty gave up an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle, a two-run single to Urías and was lifted after Rougned Odor singled in a run.

The Angels contributed heavily to Baltimore's four-run fifth. Not only was there a fielding error and a balk, but one run scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Austin Hays was given the day off to rest his sore right wrist, which hasn't been at 100 percent since he was struck by a pitch Monday against Texas. ... RHP Travis Lakins (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Angels: Following a day off, Los Angeles and RHP Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA) face the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Orioles: After taking Monday off, Baltimore sends RHP Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.50) to the mound Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) runs home with teammate Anthony Santander (25) behind him as they both score on a single by Ramon Urias during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Angels first baseman David MacKinnon, left, fields a groundout by Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor as first base umpire Nestor Ceja gestures during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during an at bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)