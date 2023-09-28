Orioles announce new 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years, according to an announcement after the third inning of Thursday night's game against Boston.

Between innings, a message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board.

The team's lease was to expire at the end of the year, so this was a welcome announcement for fans — part of what could be a big night at Camden Yards. The Orioles had a chance to clinch the AL East title with a victory.

Although Angelos insisted the team wasn't moving, the looming lease deadline was a source of angst during what has otherwise been a delightful season for Baltimore fans. The Orioles have the best record in the American League and have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

Republican Larry Hogan, Maryland's previous governor, signed a bill last year increasing bond authorization for neighboring M&T Bank Stadium, home to the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium.

In July, state Treasurer Dereck Davis complained there was "too much foot-dragging" between the stadium authority and the Orioles, urging them to "get this damn thing done."

