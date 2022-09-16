Organizers say Pride march will go on in Serbia despite ban

Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and strongly influenced by the Orthodox Church.

EU and other Western officials, as well as domestic and international rights groups, have urged the populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to allow the holding of the Pride march. But has said police can’t cope with possible riots by right-wing groups amid the energy crisis and other events that have hit the Balkan country.

Those right-wing groups, which are considered close to Vucic’s conservative government, were also banned from gathering on Saturday, but they also said they will ignore the ruling.

“I will not deal with that topic (of Pride week), it is imposed on the Serbian people with evil intensions,” Vucic said Friday. “All those who are in favor, but also those who are extremely against the walk, are all participating in a hybrid war against their country.”

Amnesty international said the ban on the Euro Pride march “for purported security reasons is shameful.”

“Instead of giving in to hateful rhetoric towards and threats against LGBTI people, authorities must take all necessary measures to provide adequate protection for the participants and enable them to enjoy their rights without fear of harassment, intimidation or violence,” said Eve Geddie, Amnesty International’s Director at the European Institutions Office

FILE - A participant holds up a large rainbow flag during the annual LGBT pride march in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Serbia's police on Tuesday banned an international Pride march that is to be held later this week, citing a risk of clashes between gay rights activists and far-right opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ events planned for this week in Belgrade. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)