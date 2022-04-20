Organizer says Djokovic cleared to play at Italian Open

Djokovic recently returned to action at the Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost his opening match to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is playing at home in the Serbia Open this week.

Djokovic lost last year's Rome final to Rafael Nadal, who is working his way back from a rib injury.

After two years of reduced capacity amid the pandemic, full crowds will be allowed at the Foro Italico for the combined men's and women's event.

Organizers said they will choose a project by July from seven finalists to build a retractable roof over the main court, Campo Centrale. The Italian federation is also awaiting approval from the ATP tour for a tournament upgrade starting in 2023, which would mean stretching the event over more days.

“(ATP president Andrea) Gaudenzi is nearly at the finish line. He’s obtained approval from all of the stakeholders. The only thing missing is a question pertaining to TV rights,” Binaghi said, adding that he hopes an announcement on the upgrade can be made during this year’s tournament.

The upgrade plan could also involve the Madrid Open.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Combined Shape Caption Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, right, and his coach Goran Ivanisevic during a practice session at a Serbia Open 2022 tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, right, and his coach Goran Ivanisevic during a practice session at a Serbia Open 2022 tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic