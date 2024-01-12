Oregon Supreme Court keeps Trump on primary ballot

SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Oregon's Supreme Court on Friday kept former President Donald Trump on the state's primary ballot, declining to wade into the legal chaos over whether he's disqualified to be president until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Colorado.

Oregon was one of several states where liberal groups sued to remove Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era provision that prohibits those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office. Only one of those lawsuits has been successful so far — in Colorado, which last month ruled that Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualified him from the presidency.