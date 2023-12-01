Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Oregon State and Washington State are trying to plot a path forward after the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. Ten Pac-12 schools are joining new Power Five leagues in 2024.

Oregon State and Washington State are hoping to keep the Pac-12 alive. NCAA rules allow for a conference to be as small as two schools for a two-year period.

The Pacific Northwest schools are currently in a legal battle with the Pac-12 and the 10 departing schools to determine who runs the conference and has control over potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of assets.