X

Oregon secretary of state resigns due to marijuana job

Nation & World
By ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has announced her resignation amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business.

Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, but indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term.

Fagan's consulting job paid $10,000 per month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states. She announced on Monday that she quit that job, and on Tuesday bowed to pressure to leave her elected office too.

“It is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s office,” Fagan said.

Gov. Tina Kotek, also a Democrat, said she supported Fagan's decision.

“It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust,” Kotek said.

In Other News
1
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
2
Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
3
Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan's main seaport
4
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business
5
300 nabbed in global crackdown on dark web drug marketplace
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top