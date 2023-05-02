Oregon secretary of state resigns due to marijuana job

Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, but indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term.

Fagan's consulting job paid $10,000 per month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states. She announced on Monday that she quit that job, and on Tuesday bowed to pressure to leave her elected office too.