Oregon power outage: 'Most dangerous conditions' ever seen

Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency and issued a warning Wednesday to hotels that authorities would investigate any reports of price gouging as residents sought out a warm place to stay.

As crews worked to restore power, residents who had been without heat or electricity for six days struggled to get by.

Residents chopped up wood from fallen trees to fuel fireplaces, melted ice to keep food cold and shared propane heaters, flashlights and battery packs. Those with gas stoves boiled water and made soup for neighbors with electric ranges.

In some areas, the power loss also meant no cellphone service at all, leaving residents unable to even report outages to the utility.

In Clackamas County, one of the harder-hit areas in Portland's southern suburbs, John and Lisa Conner finally got ahold of a generator late Wednesday after four days in temperatures that hovered near freezing inside their home.

What began as a fun, and rare, snowy weekend took a scary turn for the couple and their 14-year-old daughter on Sunday night when a large oak tree pierced their bedroom ceiling, leaving a two-foot wide hole that sent cold air pouring in.

“We were all nervous 'cause you could just hear things cracking and falling and watching all of it,” Lisa Conner said. “I hate saying it this way, but it was like a war zone around here.”

Several days after the storm, Conner’s neighborhood is still littered with downed trees blocking roads and branches dangling from power lines. Repair crews were making their way into the area for the first time Wednesday.

The Conners remain in their home as they wait for visits from their insurance company, contractor, and arborists to assess the damage – and the damage of multiple houses in the neighborhood that were destroyed during the storm.

“Everybody is so busy," she said, “because we are not the only one’s having issues.”

Flaccus reported from Tigard, Oregon.

A snow plow clears snow off a street, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura