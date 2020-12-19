Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win

Oregon seized the opportunity to continue its domination of the Trojans on the way to the school's sixth Pac-12 championship in 12 years, including two straight under coach Mario Cristobal. The North Division has won nine of the 10 editions of this title game, including a record four by Oregon.

Slovis passed for 320 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans, whose perfect season ended with their fourth loss in their last five meetings with Oregon.

USC fell behind 14-0 in the opening minutes after two interceptions from Slovis led to TD drives by the Ducks — and unlike every other game this season, the Trojans never caught up.

The Ducks stunned almost everybody in the mostly empty Coliseum by replacing Shough occasionally with Brown, a senior graduate transfer from Boston College who hadn’t recorded any statistics for Oregon this season. Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead substituted Brown at various points in various drives throughout the game, and Brown made a series of big plays.

Brown’s first throw for the Ducks was a TD pass to Redd on Oregon’s opening drive. He threw another scoring pass to Dye in the third quarter, finishing 3 of 4 for 17 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a TD pass and Markese Stepp rushed for a score, but the Trojans failed to complete one more fourth-quarter rally in a season full of them.

USC earned its spot in the title game by going unbeaten with three late comeback victories along the way. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but their deep offense and improving defense comprised the most resilient group in the league.

Oregon’s path to the Coliseum was more complex: The Ducks lost their two most recent games to Oregon State and California, and the Huskies were picked to play USC before the change. The Ducks also came in with an extra week of rest because their game against the Huskies last weekend was canceled.

The Trojans started the championship game horribly, with Slovis throwing an interception to Los Angeles native Deommodore Lenoir on their third snap. Redd caught his TD pass from Brown three snaps later.

Slovis threw another interception midway through the quarter, giving him six turnovers in his last four quarters against Oregon dating to the Ducks’ demolition of USC last season. Kampmoyer’s catch put Oregon up by two touchdowns, but the Trojans woke up with St. Brown’s 47-yard TD grab late in the quarter.

Shough hit Johnson with a 16-yard TD pass in the second quarter before Stepp’s 1-yard TD run capped USC’s 80-yard drive in response. But the Trojans couldn’t capitalize after linebacker Kana’i Mauga’s rambling 34-yard interception return in the closing seconds. Oregon led 21-14 at halftime despite having just 122 yards of offense.

Brown hit Dye with a short TD pass to finish a drive that consumed half of the third quarter. McCoy even recovered an onside kick later in the quarter, but the Trojans did nothing with the ball.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The well-rested Ducks seized their golden opportunity to make another big postseason splash. Cristobal's team has all the big-game poise USC lacks, and that's why Oregon will be bowling in the New Year despite all of its flaws this season.

USC: The Trojans finally fell off the high wire that was their season, but in predictable fashion with turnovers, poor blocking and too many missed tackles. USC wasn't a perfect team despite its perfect record, and everything caught up to the Trojans in another setback for perpetually embattled coach Clay Helton.

UP NEXT

Oregon: A probable berth in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.

USC: A probable berth in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, 5, pressures USC quarterback Kedon Slovis in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman catches a pass and leaps over USC cornerback Chris Steele for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Oregon safety Jamal Hill (19) celebrates after a play during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Oregon running back Travis Dye (26) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Oregon defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (97) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California, Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Oregon tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (48) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Devon Williams (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California, Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Oregon tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (48) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California cornerback Chris Steele (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) catches a pass before running to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir #0 of the Oregon Ducks intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Tyler Vaughns #21 of the USC Trojans in the first half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Friday, December 18, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG)/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Wide receiver Jaylon Redd of Oregon catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against USC in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham