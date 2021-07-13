Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

An initial scientific analysis by World Weather Attribution found that the deadly heat wave would have been virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures.

“The heat that settled over our county, over our family and friends, was life-threatening, and it arrived decades ahead of our best predictions for when this kind of climate disruption should first appear,” said Kafoury, who grew up in Portland without air conditioning.

“The climate disruption we all feared would happen someday is happening right now and we all need to work together, as a county, as a resilient community, as neighbors, to be prepared."

State emergency management officials acknowledged Monday that 750 people who called an information line over the blistering hot weekend were unable to get through because of a shortage of operators. They struggled to get rides to cooling centers and others endured such long wait times to request a ride that they instead called 911.

Tuesday's report focused specifically on the Portland metropolitan area, where the death toll was highest.

More than three-quarters of those who died lived alone, 55% lived in apartments or other multi-unit housing and, of those, nearly half lived on the third floor or above. Almost a quarter had no source of cooling — not even a fan — while seven victims had air conditioning but it was broken or had not been turned on.

Over 90% were white and 63% were male. Two people were found dead in their vehicles and one person who perished had an air conditioning unit that could not keep up with the scorching temperatures.

Most of the deaths were reported to authorities on or after June 29, when the worst of the heat had passed, authorities said.

“I think we've learned a really hard lesson and I'm sorry that we're going to using this event in the future to help convey the risk that heat poses," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, a county health officer.

In advance of the heat, authorities opened three cooling centers and nine libraries for those without air conditioning. County employees also called and sent text messages to thousands of vulnerable residents enrolled in various assistance programs and instructed property managers and developers of low-income housing to check on their residents twice a day during the peak heat.

Dozens of teams also roamed the city handing out water, wet towels, misting devices and electrolytes and checking on the homeless population.

A total of three people died in two different apartment complexes dedicated to housing vulnerable people, many of them transitioning from homelessness or recovering from drug addiction. Two more died in an assisted living facility; those deaths are being referred to the state for further investigation.

“County employees worked through the night, every night," Kafoury said. “And that's why when death reports started to come in we were devastated and we still are devastated.”

