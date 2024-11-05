Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Oregon gets top billing in College Football Playoff's opening rankings, Ohio St 2nd and Georgia 3rd

Undefeated Oregon got top billing in the first set of rankings on the road to college football's new, 12-team playoff
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles out of the pocket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles out of the pocket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Nation & World
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
X

Undefeated Oregon got top billing Tuesday in the first set of rankings on the road to college football's new 12-team playoff.

A 13-member selection committee released its first top-25 list, and saw what most of the country has seen this year -- that with a 9-0 record, five wins in the Big Ten by three touchdowns or more, and a key victory over Ohio State, coach Dan Lanning's Ducks are the best in the country.

Ohio State, Georgia and Miami were ranked 2, 3 and 4, respectively, in the first of six weekly polls the committee will release, culminating with the Dec. 8 rankings that will be used to slot teams into a bracket. Alabama was ranked No. 11 — the only two-loss team to crack a top 12 that mirrored the AP's latest poll in every spot except Nos. 2 and 3, where the Buckeyes and Bulldogs were flipped.

“We're splitting hairs as far as looking at two great teams,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, who serves as chair of the selection committee, in mentioning Ohio State's one-point loss to Oregon vs. Georgia's seven-point loss to the Tide.

The playoffs start Dec. 20-21, with the 5-12 seeds in action at the better seed's home field, and close with the national title game in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

The rankings don’t directly correlate to where the teams would fall in the bracket. The four best-ranked conference champions receive first-round byes, which according to this ranking would belong to Oregon (ranked 1), Georgia (3), Miami (4) and BYU (9).

Boise State was ranked 12th, which would equal its seeding in the bracket as champion of the Mountain West Conference.

The committee chose Alabama over a handful of one-loss teams, but the Tide’s strength of schedule clearly helped them leap over teams like No. 13 SMU, No. 17 Iowa State and No. 18 Pitt, who play in weaker conferences.

The rest of the teams in the fictional first-week bracket and their rankings: No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Indiana and No. 10 Notre Dame.

First team out was SMU while Army, with an 8-0 record and leading the American Athletic Conference, barely squeaked into the rankings at No. 25.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates after defeating Penn State 20-13 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) is stopped short of the goal line for a first down as Duke safety DaShawn Stone, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana tight end Zach Horton, left, scores on a pass reception as Indiana running back Justice Ellison (6) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) intercepts a pass in the end zone over Navy running back Eli Heidenreich (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leaps over San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as economy...
2
How the AP is able to declare winners in states where polls just closed
3
The Latest: Harris and Trump camps project confidence as results for...
4
AP VoteCast: Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by...
5
Flash flooding blamed for 5 deaths in Missouri, including 2 poll...