Orban: Hungary will defy EU court ruling on asylum policy

The refusal to comply with the European court's decision could result in heavy fines being levied on Hungary by the EU. In September, the bloc's highest court began issuing daily fines of 1 million euros ($1.2 million) to Poland, a key ally of Hungary's, after it failed to comply with a court decision on suspending changes to its judicial system.

Such potential fines from the EU would be the next in a series of financial penalties that have already seen Hungary lose out on billions in funds from the bloc.

The EU’s executive, the European Commission, has withheld around $8 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds earmarked for Hungary because of what it sees as inadequate anti-corruption measures in the country's spending plan.

On Tuesday, Orban — who next spring will face what is expected to be the tightest election since he took power in 2010 — called the withholding of recovery funds “political blackmail," and said the EU had “no right” to hold back money owed to Hungary.

“The entire procedure is the most brutal sabotage of the unity and future of the European Union,” he said. "This is what is breaking up the Union. I’ve never seen more irresponsible politics than in this issue. Who after this will trust the Commission?”

Hungary’s government this month decided to halt more than $1 billion in investments to stem budget deficits emerging from record-high inflation and major state expenditures in the form of tax cuts and social benefits to retirees and families with children.

