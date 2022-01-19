Optum again a big revenue driver for UnitedHealth in 2021

Overall, UnitedHealth Group earned $4.07 billion in the final quarter of 2021, up from $2.21 billion the previous year.

Removing one-time benefits and charges, per-share earnings were $4.48, or 18 cents better than expected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped more than 12% to $73.74 billion and also topped expectations.

UnitedHealth’s OptumHealth business works with more than 60,000 physicians and runs primary, specialty and urgent care clinics as well as surgical sites.

The company said it pulled in more revenue per customer as it expanded that business and shifted more patients into value-based care. That involves reimbursing doctors and other care providers based more on how a patient does rather than for each service performed.

UnitedHealth and rivals like the drugstore chain and insurance provider CVS Health are moving more into providing care in an attempt to keep patients healthier and cut down on expensive care like hospital stays.

That push can benefit both care providers by brining in more revenue from patient visits and the insurance side by cutting medical costs.

Overall, UnitedHealth booked $24 billion in operating earnings last year, with Optum contributing about half that total.

For 2022, the company reaffirmed a forecast it laid out late last year for adjusted earnings of between $21.10 and $21.60 per share on revenue ranging from $317 billion to $320 billion.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $21.63 per share on $316.76 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc., based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, rose less than 1% to $465 before the opening bell Wednesday.

That share price had topped $500 for the first time late last year, setting a new all-time high.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH