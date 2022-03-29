journal-news logo
X

Oprah Winfrey to receive honorary PEN/Faulkner award

FILE - Oprah Winfrey appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time" on March 13, 2018, in London. The PEN/Faulkner Foundation will award Winfrey with its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Oprah Winfrey appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time" on March 13, 2018, in London. The PEN/Faulkner Foundation will award Winfrey with its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Oprah Winfrey is receiving a literary honor for her championing of so many authors over the past quarter century

NEW YORK (AP) — For her championing of so many authors over the past quarter century, Oprah Winfrey is herself receiving a literary honor.

The PEN/Faulkner Foundation is giving Winfrey its inaugural Literary Champion award, a lifetime achievement prize for contributions to literacy and for inspiring younger readers and writers. PEN/Faulkner is otherwise known for the annual fiction prize it has presented since 1981.

“Oprah Winfrey is a literary force field,” PEN/Faulkner Board Vice President Mary Haft said in a statement Tuesday. “She has been like a lighthouse, standing sentry and shining a beacon of light onto literature and into the lives of writers and readers.”

Winfrey, who has boosted the sales for dozens of authors through the book club she founded in 1996, received an honorary National Book Award in 1999. She will accept her PEN/Faulkner award during a virtual ceremony to be held May 2.

In Other News
1
Live updates: Pentagon sees 'small' shift away from Kyiv
2
Medvedev closes in on No. 1 ranking, makes Miami quarters
3
FTC sues Intuit to stop 'bait-and-switch' TurboTax ads
4
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
5
Violence for 'tyrants' urged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top