Oprah Winfrey chooses new Verghese novel for her book club

“The Covenant of Water," published Tuesday, is Verghese's first work of fiction since his million-selling “Cutting for Stone” came out in 2009. Verghese's current book is a multigenerational saga set in India from 1900-1977.

“This is one of the top five books I’ve read in my lifetime. And I’ve been reading since I was 3,” Winfrey said in a statement. “It’s epic. It’s transportive. Many moments during the read I had to stop and remember to breathe. I couldn’t put the book down until the very last page — it was unputdownable!”