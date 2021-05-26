Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it will release on Friday "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward." The free town hall arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, "The Me You Can't See," was released on the streaming platform.

The series features a mix of stories of celebrities and everyday people and their mental health struggles and breakthroughs. In one episode, Gaga revealed the trauma of a rape she said left her pregnant at age 19.