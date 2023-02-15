Oprah chooses Susan Cain's 'Bittersweet' for book club

“Bittersweet,” released last year, is the most recent work from the author of “Quiet,” the 2012 bestseller that contended introverted people had been misunderstood and overlooked.

“Susan started a revolution a decade ago with her book ‘Quiet’ about the power of being an introvert, and her latest book is a revelation on how embracing sadness and heartache can lead you to the path of creativity, connection and even love,” Winfrey said in a statement Wednesday.