Opposition vows end to Orban's autocratic rule in Hungary

That hard-fought strategy of total unity, they say, is the only way to overcome structural impediments to defeating Orban, including what they call a media environment dominated by Fidesz allies and unfairly gerrymandered electoral districts that give Orban’s party significantly more parliamentary seats than its portion of the popular vote.

Recent polls suggest the race will be the closest in more than a decade, but give Fidesz a small lead. Some analysts suggest that due to Hungary's electoral map, the opposition bloc will need to defeat Fidesz by 3 to 4 points nationally to gain a majority in parliament.

United For Hungary has campaigned on restoring Hungary’s alliances with partners in the EU and NATO, which they say have suffered under the last 12 years of Orban's leadership.

At the Saturday rally, 18 opposition candidates running in Budapest districts enumerated elements of their program, including ending what they call widespread corruption under Orban. They also want Hungary to secure billions in EU financial support that has been withheld from Orban’s government over concerns about democratic backsliding and violations of the rule of law.

Marki-Zay also spoke at length about Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, a war that has transformed the election campaigns of both Fidesz and the opposition.

Orban, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. Orban has also insisted on maintaining economic ties with Moscow, including importing Russian fossil fuels.

That ambiguous approach to the war in Ukraine, Marki-Zay said, has made Sunday's election about whether Hungary would belong to the democratic West or among the autocracies of the East.

“This struggle is now bigger than us. The war in Ukraine gave this struggle special meaning," Marki-Zay said, adding that “Viktor Orban has been left alone” among European leaders.

Ahead of the rally, Ukrainian mothers and their children who fled Ukraine as refugees marched in central Budapest to protest Russia’s war on their home country. Some held up signs asking Orban to “stop supporting murderers."

One protester, Margaretha, left Ukraine's capital of Kyiv for Budapest two weeks after the start of the war. The 25-year-old graphic designer said since she was unable to stay in Ukraine “I have to at least contribute from the outside.”

"I feel it is also very important to grab the attention of Hungarians to historical connections that they also had to Russia, so they can rethink their attitude,” she said, pointing out that Hungary was under Soviet domination for more than 40 years.

Closing the rally, Marki-Zay said his coalition was “standing at the gate of victory,” and called on Hungarian youths to convince their parents and grandparents to vote for change.

“Tomorrow, together, we can win back our national pride. Let us be proud once again to say that we are Hungarians,” he said.

Caption Supporters of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, chant the national anthem during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Supporters of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, chant the national anthem during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Peter Marki-Zay, leader of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Peter Marki-Zay, leader of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption A supporters of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, waves during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption A supporters of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, waves during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Peter Marki-Zay, leader of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Peter Marki-Zay, leader of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Peter Marki-Zay, leader of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Peter Marki-Zay, leader of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption A demonstrator holds a placard of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a blood-smeared hand and a ribbon in the colors of the Ukraine flag during a rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption A demonstrator holds a placard of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a blood-smeared hand and a ribbon in the colors of the Ukraine flag during a rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption A demonstrator covers baby dolls representing victims of Russia's ongoing war with the Ukraine flag during a rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption A demonstrator covers baby dolls representing victims of Russia's ongoing war with the Ukraine flag during a rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Peter Marki-Zay, of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Peter Marki-Zay, of United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, speaks during the final electoral rally in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Pedestrians cross Elizabeth bridge after it was closed off for traffic because of a demonstration in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Pedestrians cross Elizabeth bridge after it was closed off for traffic because of a demonstration in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, April 2, 2022, ahead of Sunday's election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek