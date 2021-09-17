journal-news logo
X

Opposition unseats prime minister in Bahamas elections

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
A new prime minister will soon lead the Bahamas as the archipelago struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases, a crumbling economy and the devastation of Hurricane Dorian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A new prime minister will soon lead the Bahamas as the archipelago struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases, a crumbling economy and the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Philip Davis of the Progressive Liberal Party beat current Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, who conceded defeated late Thursday. Minnis, of the Free National Movement Party, had been seeking a second five-year term.

Nearly 400,000 people live in the Bahamas, which has reported more than 19,700 COVID-19 cases and more than 460 deaths. The archipelago also is trying to recover from Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane that struck in September 2019.

In Other News
1
UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway'
2
Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job
3
At long last, Ballmer, Clippers break ground on new home
4
Colombian teen draws, donates bird guide to raise awareness
5
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top