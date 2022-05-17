Opening statements set in trial linked to Russia probe

Sussmann's lawyers deny he lied but say the alleged misstatement isn't relevant in any event since there's no evidence that what the FBI knew or didn't know about his political affiliations had any bearing on its decision-making about whether to investigate.

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to look for any misconduct as the U.S. government was examining potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign to tip the outcome of the election. An investigation by an earlier special counsel, Robert Mueller, did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign though it did find that Russia sought to aid Trump's election bid.

The Alfa Bank matter was a peripheral part of the FBI’s investigation and the allegations of furtive contact were not even mentioned in Mueller's 2019 report.

Durham's work has resulted in three criminal cases, but only the one against Sussmann has reached trial.

In 2020, a former FBI lawyer named Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering an email related to secret FBI surveillance of an ex-Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page. In applying for warrants to eavesdrop on Page, the FBI relied on research files of anti-Trump information known colloquially as the "Steele dossier" that contained rumors and uncorroborated claims.

Last year, Durham charged a Russia analyst who was a source for that dossier with lying to the FBI about his own sources of information — among them, a longtime Hillary Clinton supporter. Igor Danchenko has pleaded not guilty. The case is pending.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Special counsel John Durhan, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Special counsel John Durhan, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Special counsel John Durhan, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Special counsel John Durhan, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci