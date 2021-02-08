Opening race at ski worlds postponed due to snowstorm

Aware of the forecast, organizers had already swapped the two portions of the combined, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner of the event is determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone are among the favorites in combined.

The men’s and women’s super-G races are scheduled for Tuesday.

Next Monday is a reserve day in the schedule.

Italian army soldiers help clear the course after a women's alpine combined race was canceled due to heavy snowfall, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta

