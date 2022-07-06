journal-news logo
OPEC secretary-general is dead, Nigerian officials announce

FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC, is shown during a panel discussion at CERAWeek by IHS Markit at Hilton Americas,1600 Lamar St., on March 7, 2017, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Credit: Melissa Phillip

Nation & World
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities announced Wednesday.

Mohammad Barkindo, 63, died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry told The Associated Press. The reason for his death was not immediately known.

Mele Kyari, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, tweeted the news of Barkindo's death which he described as “a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community.”

Barkindo, a Nigerian, led the crude oil bloc since August 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times including during the pandemic when the oil price was hit with declining demand.

He was wrapping up his tenure at OPEC when he died. Before leading the oil bloc, Barkindo served led the Nigerian petroleum corporation and as the Deputy Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between NNPC and multinational oil giants Shell, Total and Eni.

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

FILE - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, speaks at a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

FILE - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, speaks at a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, third left, attends a conference during the 24th Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Iran on May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks at an event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

FILE - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks at an event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 18, 2018. Barkindo died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria's petroleum ministry told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

FILE - Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary-General attends OPEC's 10th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee to monitor the oil production reduction agreement of OPEC and non-OPEC members, in Algiers, Algeria on Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul, File)

Credit: Anis Belghoul

