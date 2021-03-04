OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Bin Salman called it “a good decision and a surprising decision” and noted that the group “had to disappoint those who speculated about what we would do.”

Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, expressed “careful optimism” that the oil market was stabilizing. Under the deal, non-OPEC countries Russia and Kazakstan can make small production increases. The group will continue to meet monthly to review production.

The so-called OPEC Plus group - which includes countries like Russia that are not part of the cartel but have been coordinating production in recent years - made deep cuts in output in 2020 to stave off a collapse in prices.

As more economic activity returned around the world, the group decided to add back 500,000 barrels per day in December. Saudi Arabia in January voluntarily cut 1 million barrels per day, supporting markets for crude oil.

While Saudi Arabia has been more cautious about production increases, Russia has been a reliable advocate for more supply. One factor contributing to differences is that Russia can balance its state budget at lower oil prices than can Saudi Arabia, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The cost of crude oil makes up half the price of a gallon of gasoline for U.S. drivers, but the key factor in recently higher U.S. gas prices has been the February storms that have taken refineries offline, tightening supply. The national average was $2.74 a gallon on Thursday, up more than 30 cents from the beginning of February.