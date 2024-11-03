OPEC extends its oil output cuts by one month until the end of December

In June, OPEC said 2.2 million barrels a day in voluntary cuts were extended until September but would then be gradually reduced month by month until they are eliminated by September 2025. OPEC later extended the cuts until November.

On Sunday, the group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, extended the cuts again by one month until the end of December. The announcement was made on the website for the OPEC+ alliance.

Oil prices have been edging down as weak global demand overtakes the risk of a wider war in the Mideast.