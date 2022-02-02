OPEC+ decides oil output amid concern over Russia, Ukraine

OPEC+ “seems quite satisfied with the markets,” with oil prices having recovered to around $90 per barrel, so is likely to maintain its schedule of gradual increases for now, said Gary Peach, oil supply analyst for energy information company Energy Intelligence. “The new problem for OPEC+ is producing what they promised.”

Some OPEC member countries, such as Nigeria and Angola, have been unable to ramp up production due to lagging oil investment. That raises the question of whether countries that can produce more — such as de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia — could fill the gap.

“That is a question OPEC+ will have to address very soon,” Peach said, though answers might not come at Wednesday's meeting.

OPEC+ has a stake in stable price developments: While higher prices benefit state budgets in producing countries, members may not want to see them shoot to levels over $100 per barrel, when they might begin to erode demand from transportation and industry.

U.S. oil traded at just over $88 per barrel Wednesday, while international benchmark Brent crude went for about $89 per barrel. U.S. drivers are paying an average of $3.36 per gallon for gasoline, up 8 cents from a month ago and 94 cents from a year ago, according to motor club federation AAA.

