OPEC cartel, allies face decision on increasing oil output

Saudi Arabia's oil minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, has urged caution and emphasized the market's fragility. Reticence about more production on the part of Saudi Arabia faces a different outlook from Russia, which has been a reliable advocate for more supply. One factor contributing to differences is that Russia can balance its state budget at lower oil prices than can Saudi Arabia, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Crude oil traded at $61.66 per barrel Thursday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, not far from levels around $63 in the last days of December 2019, on the eve of the outbreak. Brent crude traded at $64.37, compared to pre-pandemic levels around $69 in December 2019.

The price of crude oil influences gasoline prices for U.S. motorists, since the cost of crude accounts for about half the price at the pump. The main influence on U.S. pump prices in recent days has been February's winter storms, which took 26 refineries offline. That has sent gasoline more than 30 cents per gallon higher since the beginning of February, to a national average of $2.74 on Thursday, according to the AAA federation of automotive clubs. AAA forecast the national average to hit at least $2.80 in March, adding that motorists could see some relief by month end as refineries resume operation