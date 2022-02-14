Ontario drops vaccine proof, protests persist

Ford said he would support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government if it proposed further measures to quell the protests.

““We need law and order. Our country is at risk now. It’s not just not happening here in Ottawa, but it’s happening in Alberta and British Columbia,” Ford said. “We won’t accept. it”

Trudeau planned to meet virtually with the leaders of Canada’s provinces on Monday morning, as well as with lawmakers.

The prime minister has so far rejected calls to use the military but has said “all options are on the table” to end the protests, including invoking the Emergencies Act, which gives the government broad powers to quell unrest. Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society. Both federal and provincial politicians have said they can’t order police what to do.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said the army should have been deployed after a week of the Ottawa occupation.

“Not invoking it led to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge and at the Manitoba-North Dakota border. Protesters there believed that the police would not or could not act,” Wiseman said.

An earlier version of the Emergencies Act, called the War Measures Act, was used just once during peacetime, by Trudeau's late father, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, to deal with a militant Quebec independence movement in 1970.

Demonstrations against virus restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border and disrupted the economies of both countries. They also inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. U.S. authorities have said that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

Police in Windsor, arrested 25 to 30 protesters and towed several vehicles Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor — and numerous Canadian auto plants — with Detroit. The bridge, which carries 25% of all trade between the two countries, reopened to traffic late Sunday night.

After protesters began blocking bridge access Feb. 7, automakers began shutting down or reducing production at a time when the industry is already struggling with pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

“Today our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said on Sunday.

About 470 miles (750 kilometers) northeast of Windsor, the protest in Ottawa has paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Trudeau.

The city had appeared to have reached a deal in which protesters, who have jammed downtown streets with trucks and other vehicles for more than two weeks, would move out of residential areas and confine their demonstrations to the Parliament Hill area, but those prospects soon faded.

In a letter to the protesters, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said residents are “exhausted" and “on edge” because of the demonstrations, and he warned that some businesses are on the brink of permanent closure.

“It’s stressful. I feel angry at what’s happening. This isn’t Canada. This does not represent us,” Colleen Sinclair, a counter-protester who lives in Ottawa.

Sinclair said all demonstrators have had their say and need to move on — with police force, if necessary.

“They’re occupiers,” she said. “This is domestic terrorism and we want you out of our city. Go home.”

While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada’s public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

A judge on Friday ordered an end to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, and Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to a year in jail for anyone blocking roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer welcomed the end the blockade as “a win for Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs and for businesses who can get back to shipping their products and produce.” She added: “It’s important to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Michigan officials estimate that 10,000 commercial vehicles cross the bridge each day with $325 million of goods, approximately $50 million from automotive parts.

The Windsor protest began to dwindle Saturday after police persuaded many protesters to remove vehicles blocking the road to the bridge. But in Ottawa, Saturday's crowd swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators, and a counter-protest of frustrated Ottawa residents attempting to block the convoy of trucks from entering downtown emerged Sunday.

____

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writers Ted Shaffrey in Ottawa, Ontario and Corey Williams in Windsor, Ontario contributed to this report.

Caption The words "Freedom Convoy 2022" are visible on a truck that is part of a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey Caption The words "Freedom Convoy 2022" are visible on a truck that is part of a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey

Caption Truck drivers and others protest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey Caption Truck drivers and others protest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey

Caption A resident holds a sign towards protesters as they participate in a counter protest to stop vehicles from driving in a convoy en route to Parliament Hill, on the 17th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A resident holds a sign towards protesters as they participate in a counter protest to stop vehicles from driving in a convoy en route to Parliament Hill, on the 17th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang

Caption A protester is arrested by as police remove truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after blocking the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette Caption A protester is arrested by as police remove truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after blocking the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption A vehicle with a sticker for the group Canada Unity's "Freedom Convoy" is stopped by counter protesters stopping vehicles from driving in a convoy en route to Parliament Hill, on the 17th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang Caption A vehicle with a sticker for the group Canada Unity's "Freedom Convoy" is stopped by counter protesters stopping vehicles from driving in a convoy en route to Parliament Hill, on the 17th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Justin Tang Credit: Justin Tang