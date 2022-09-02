Ons Jabeur reaches fourth round, Serena tries to at US Open

“I know that I don’t play the best on hard courts, but it’s always amazing to see how I’m improving, how I’m pushing my limits.”

Next up for Jabeur is No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova, who needed just 47 minutes to sweep past Dalma Galfi 6-2, 6-0.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is only other top-five woman still in the tournament. No. 3 Maria Sakkari and No. 4 Paula Badosa were eliminated with three-set losses.

Zhang Shuai of China also advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Rebecca Marino and awaited the winner of the All-American matchup between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys that was to be played Friday afternoon.

